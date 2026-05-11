Cricket South Africa (CSA) have decided to delay the announcement of its Women's T20 World Cup squad, just minutes before it was scheduled to be unveiled, according to ESPNcricinfo. On Monday, CSA had confirmed that the squad would be named during a live online media briefing at 11 am local time. However, just 10 minutes before the scheduled time, a follow-up communication stated that the announcement had been postponed due to "a need for further internal reviews," adding that a new date would be communicated later.

As per regulations, teams are required to submit their final squads to the ICC ahead of the tournament's support period, which begins in early June. Once submitted, squads cannot be altered unless there is a medical issue or ICC approval.

The report further added that the postponement is linked to a "minor internal matter" and not a selection dispute, although there are a couple of potential issues emerging around the squad composition.

ESPNcricinfo further confirmed that former pacer Shabnim Ismail has made herself available for selection, with national coach Mandla Mashimbyi reportedly keen on including her despite her having been out of international cricket for over three years. Ismail retired after the 2023 home T20 World Cup but has continued to feature in franchise leagues.

If picked, she would strengthen a pace attack that has largely relied on Marizanne Kapp, who has been sidelined since February due to illness. Kapp missed the series against New Zealand and India during her recovery but is expected to return in time for the World Cup.

Meanwhile, her wife and former captain, Dane van Niekerk, who returned to international cricket last year, remains uncertain for selection.

After featuring in nine matches during the 2025/26 season, she picked up a calf injury in New Zealand and has been out of action since. She has also not resumed bowling since her comeback, and while she is seen as a middle-order batting option, squad balance could work against her inclusion.

The 2026 ICC Women's T20 World Cup will be held in England from June 12 to June 28, 2026.

The tenth edition will feature 12 teams (expanded from 10) competing across seven venues, including Lord's and The Oval. New Zealand enters as the defending champion after their 2024 victory.

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