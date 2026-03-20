Cricket is set to return to a historic ground in England after nearly a year of no action. In May 2025, cricket was banned for safety reasons at the Dawson Memorial Field in Danbury, which has hosted the sport since the 18th century, after a passer-by was hit on the leg by a ball. However, an overwhelming number of residents of the area have given their support for the return of cricket, with the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) also actively involved in the process.

An artificial wicket and a perimeter fencing is set to be constructed by the ECB in the area, according to a report by EssexLive. The parish council that owns the land held a poll on the matter in the last week of February. Out of 132 votes, 100 were in favour of cricket resuming on a synthetic wicket with the perimeter fencing.

According to the report, England Cricket and Essex Cricket have offered support to increase the number of users of the ground. In particular, there will be an effort made to have more juniors use the cricket field.

The Dawson Memorial Field has been used by the Danbury Cricket Club for 50 years. It has also played host to Oaklands Cricket Club and Tuskers Cricket Club.

"Following lengthy debate, it was agreed that the parish council would proceed with the proposal from England Cricket Board to fund the resumption of cricket, including the funding for works to improve the pathway access as currently it is only possible for two people to pass if one of those stepped onto the field," the parish council said in a statement, as per the report.

Danbury CC secretary Rory Carlton claimed that 100 per cent of the voters were in favour of cricket returning, but the ones who voted against the matter did not want a netting to be constructed.

"If the question had been 'do you want to return of cricket to Danbury?' I think we would have had 100 per cent of the vote. I don't think there is anyone who doesn't want cricket back which is lovely to see and hear," Carlton said.

Earlier, the decision to ban cricket in the area had not only been due to the injury suffered by passers-by, but also due to damage caused to car windows and house roofs as a result of the ball being hit outside the cricket ground.

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