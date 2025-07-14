More superstars revealed as cricket's greatest icons Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, and Shikhar Dhawan among others return to the spotlight in the Dugasta World Championship of Legends — a premier T20 tournament uniting global legends for an unmissable showdown. From 18th July to 2nd August 2025, across four iconic UK venues, the WCL brings fans an epic blend of nostalgia, fierce rivalries, and world-class entertainment. Fans across India can tune in LIVE on Star Sports and FanCode for daily double headers at 5 PM and 9 PM IST.

This season features an all-star line-up including Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Brett Lee, Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Sir Alastair Cook, AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Chris Gayle, DJ Bravo, Kieron Pollard, and more.

Harshit Tomar, Founder & CEO of the World Championship of Legends, stated, “WCL is where nostalgia meets world-class competition. It's an honour to bring these legends back to the field and reignite the passion of fans across generations. This season will be unforgettable.”

Sanctioned by the England & Wales Cricket Board, the WCL is more than just a tournament — it's a tribute to the game's golden era. Fans can catch all the action – LIVE on Star Sports & FanCode from 18th July to 2nd August, every day at 5 PM & 9 PM IST.

