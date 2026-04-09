A layered ticket market is taking shape in the US. An initial pricing for cricket on the official platform has revealed a carefully calibrated structure. The organisers are trying to balance accessibility with premium demand. According to early listings via LA Cricket, tickets for preliminary matches at the Pomona Fairgrounds will start as low as $28. At the other end of the spectrum, gold medal match tickets begin at $74 and will climb beyond $500, underlining the premium attached to medal-stage contests.

But here is an early twist: California residents have been given first access through an exclusive pre-sale window from April 2 to April 6, effectively giving them a head start in what is expected to be a global scramble.

One crucial element is still absent: the seating map. Without clarity on sections, sightlines, and in-stadium experience, it's difficult for buyers to judge true value. Once that drops, demand patterns could shift dramatically.

LA 2028: 5 MILLION PEOPLE REGISTER FOR EARLY TICKETS, NOT JUST CRICKET

The demand picture is already staggering. Around 5 million people have registered for the initial Olympic ticket ballot, competing for the first tranche of roughly 14 million tickets across sports.

The selected applicants are receiving a designated time slot and a 48-hour window to complete purchases. It's a system designed to ease the frenzy, but not necessarily the competition. The remaining registrants are being notified in phases.

LA 2028: A CRICKET FORMAT BUILT FOR PRESSURE

While ticketing is already driving the buzz off the field, the structure of the cricket tournament itself is expected to define the spectacle.

The men's and women's competitions will follow a compact, high-intensity format: two groups of three teams each, with sides playing each other twice. That creates 12 preliminary matches, each of them carrying weight.

There will be no semi finals.

Instead:

- Group winners advance directly to the gold medal match

- Runners-up play for bronze

- Third-placed teams are eliminated

- It's a format that puts relentless pressure on consistency. One bad game could cost a team a shot at a medal.

As hosts, USA will have an automatic qualification. The others teams will make their way through the continental rounds.

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