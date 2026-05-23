As Punjab Kings gear up for their final league-stage clash of IPL 2026 against Lucknow Super Giants, a remark from head coach Ricky Ponting has caught everyone's attention. Shreyas Iyer and Co. began the season on a dominant note, registering six consecutive victories, but their campaign has since derailed, with the team suffering six straight defeats in the latter half of the tournament. With three teams already securing playoff berths, PBKS now face a must-win encounter against LSG at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday to keep their hopes alive.

Ahead of the crucial match, Ponting suggested that the washed-out game against Kolkata Knight Riders earlier in the season may have played a role in disrupting the team's momentum. In that fixture at Eden Gardens, both sides were forced to share points due to rain.

"We were exceptional for our first seven or six games. Then we had that washout against Kolkata Knight Riders, and I think from that moment on we've just been a little bit off and as I said they're small things. They're one or two balls or they're an over here and there that quite conceivably, we could have won another three or four games, but we've only got ourselves to blame for that," Ponting said on ESPNCricinfo.

"We're in the situation that we're in as a result of not playing at our best over the last few weeks, but we've also got a very good idea of what our best cricket looks like and what it is and what we have to do to win tomorrow, and that's all we can focus on," he added.

Meanwhile, LSG, already out of playoff contention, will be eager to play spoilsport and could hand Punjab Kings their seventh consecutive defeat.

"I mean they, Lucknow, going into tomorrow. Apart from probably personal pride and pride for the franchise's performance, they've really got nothing else to lose, so teams can be dangerous in that way. But we understand that, we know that, and that's the way that I want my boys to play as well," said Ponting.

"I want us to be fearless and I want us to be daring, I want us to take the game on and not be worried about what might happen, the negative things that might happen in the game," he added.

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