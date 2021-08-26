The Caribbean Premier League 2021 begins Thursday with Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW) taking on Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR). Kieron Pollard-led TKR have the likes of Lendl Simmons, Colin Munro, Darren Bravo, and Sunil Narine in action while Guyana, led by wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran, have Shimron Hetmyer, Shoaib Malik and Imran Tahir in their midst among others. CPL 2021 will also act as training ground for players ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as that tournament is set to resume in the UAE from September 19, just four days after the Caribbean extravaganza concludes on September 15.

When will Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match be played?

Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match will be played on Thursday, August 26.

Where will Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match be played?

Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match will be played at Warner Park, St Kitts.

What time will Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match begin?

Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match will begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match?

Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where to watch live streaming of Guyana Amzaon Warriorsvs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 match?

Guyana Amzaon Warriors vs Trinbago Knight Riders CPL 2021 can be live streamed on FanCode app.

