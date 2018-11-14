 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Court Summons Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case

Updated: 14 November 2018 18:46 IST

Hasin Jahan filed the case under NI Act after the cricketer had allegedly stopped payment of a cheque.

Court Summons Mohammed Shami In Cheque Bounce Case
A court here Wednesday directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to appear before it. © AFP

A court in Kolkata on Wednesday directed Indian pacer Mohammed Shami to appear before it on January 15 in connection with a complaint of cheque bounce filed by his wife, with whom he is embroiled in a marital dispute case. Alipore Judicial Magistrate Md Zafar Parwej, in-charge of the chief judicial magistrate court on this day, said that failure to appear personally may invite a warrant of arrest against Shami.

His wife Hasin Jahan filed the case under NI Act after the cricketer had allegedly stopped payment of a cheque which he had given to her for monthly expenses after a marital dispute arose between the two, following which they were residing separately.

The CJM had directed Shami to appear before the court on Wednesday after he had failed to appear on an earlier date in October.

But the cricketer was not present in the court on Wednesday too.

His lawyer Sk Salim Rahaman pleaded before judge Parwej that Shami be allowed to appear through the counsel.

The judge, however, said that the law was the same for everyone and directed Shami to appear personally on January 15, 2019.

The court said that failure on the part of Shami to appear before the court on the said date may invite issuance of arrest warrant against him.

Comments
Topics : India Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • CJM had directed Shami to appear before the court
  • The cricketer was not present in the court on Wednesday
  • His lawyer Sk Salim Rahaman pleaded before judge Parwej
Related Articles
India vs West Indies: Fans Question BCCI
India vs West Indies: Fans Question BCCI's Decision To Drop Mohammed Shami Instead Of Umesh Yadav
India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test: Dominant India Beat Listless Windies By Innings And 272 Runs
India vs West Indies Highlights, 1st Test: Dominant India Beat Listless Windies By Innings And 272 Runs
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Happy Someone Like James Anderson Broke My Record, Says Glenn McGrath
Mohammed Shami Watched Videotapes Of James Anderson, Stuart Broad
Mohammed Shami Watched Videotapes Of James Anderson, Stuart Broad's Bowling To Understand English Conditions
India Need To Be Mentally Tough If They Want To Win In Australia, Feels Adam Gilchrist
India Need To Be Mentally Tough If They Want To Win In Australia, Feels Adam Gilchrist
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.