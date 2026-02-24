Former England cricket team star Moeen Ali warned that players will take action if they believe that Indian-owned franchises were boycotting Pakistani players in 'The Hundred'. Moeen went on to say that such 'discriminatory' behaviour has not place in the UK and urged the organisers to make sure that no such thing takes place in the auction. Media reports claimed that the four Indian-owned franchises - Manchester Super Giants, MI London, Southern Brave and Sunrisers Leeds - in The Hundred will not pick any Pakistani cricketers amid the political tensions between India and Pakistan. However, Moeen was extremely unhappy with the reports and said that it will be a 'massive shame'.

"In the UK, I'm not sure that can happen - and I hope it doesn't happen," Moeen told Telegraph Sport.

"It just shouldn't happen, hopefully it won't happen. We just have to wait and see if it does, but I think it'd be a massive shame, and I'm sure the ECB will definitely keep an eye out."

The former England cricketer added that the players will not accept such an incident and predicted that they will put pressure on the team owners to backtrack from such a decision.

"There'll be a group of players that will speak up," he added. "There'll be things done about it. I think players should speak up. Anyone that has any sort of concern for these kind of things - it doesn't matter if they have Pakistani heritage - should speak up."

"Obviously, the news is very new. So I've not really had a chance to speak to anyone, but most of the players would be on the same page. It'd be really interesting to see what happens, because I genuinely think other countries can do what they want, obviously we're not in control of those things, but in the UK, we have a bit more say about these things."