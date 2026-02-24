As former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan takes a giant step forward in his personal life, some troll accounts have taken to social media and started spreading fake news. Dhawan, who is separated from his first wife, has often spoken about how much he misses hanging out with his son Zoravar, but never did he speak ill of his ex-wife. However, some manufactured posts quoting the former India opener have been going viral on social media. The retired cricketer, taking to the internet, slammed the fake quotes attributed to him and asked people to stop creating such content for clicks.

Dhawan tied the knot with Sophie Shine, his long-time partner, in a ceremony attended by close friends and family on Saturday. In this moment of joy, however, he was forced to bust fake narratives on social media.

"I have come across some posts on social media attributing a disappointing statement about my personal life. I have never carried baggage from the past, be it on the pitch or outside. I firmly believe in the power of positivity while respecting my past," wrote Dhawan on his social media accounts.

"This is a new chapter in my life, and I feel truly grateful for the love and blessings I have received from my fans, friends, family, well-wishers, and the media. I strongly urge people not to trade on my name with clickbait, insensitive and false statements on social media. Let's spread love and positivity. Thank you!," he added.

The private ceremony in the Delhi-NCR region followed a period of personal rebuilding after his high-profile and emotionally taxing divorce from his first wife, Aesha Mukherjee, in October 2023. While his past relationship was marked by a difficult legal battle over the custody of his son, Zoravar, his union with Shine represents a fresh start.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in mid-2025, celebrated their nuptials surrounded by close friends and colleagues from the cricketing world, signalling a settled and positive phase for the former Indian opener.