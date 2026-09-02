Hampshire County Cricket Club announced on Wednesday that New Zealand all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn will not play for them after his signing sparked a massive backlash from supporters. Hampshire said the decision was taken following "feedback from our staff and supporters", given the player's controversial past. The 34-year-old was accused of rape in 2014 but was found not guilty after an initial trial ended with a hung jury. Kuggeleijn had joined Hampshire as an overseas player for the club's remaining four County Championship matches.

Kuggeleijn was included in Hampshire's squad on the eve of their fixture against Warwickshire, drawing criticism on social media. As a result, the club made a U-turn on his availability shortly before the toss on Wednesday.

"Having reflected and listened to feedback from our staff and supporters, Hampshire Cricket can confirm that Scott Kuggeleijn will not represent the club," Hampshire said in a statement.

"We value the passion of our fanbase and thank everyone who took the time to share their views. Our focus now turns to supporting the team through the final four County Championship fixtures of the season. We encourage everyone to unite behind the team as we enter a crucial stage of the campaign," the statement added.

Kuggeleijn was tried twice for rape in New Zealand in 2016 and 2017 following an incident in 2015. After a jury failed to reach a verdict in the initial trial, he was acquitted in a second trial. His subsequent selections for New Zealand and domestic franchises have routinely drawn public protests.

The U-turn also leaves Hampshire without an overseas recruit for their run-in as they battle to avoid relegation. They currently sit at the bottom of Division One, trailing Leicestershire by 16 points with four matches remaining.

Kuggeleijn, a veteran of 12 years with domestic side Northern Districts in New Zealand, has represented the Blackcaps in all three formats, but last played a game for them in 2024. He had been brought in to boost Hampshire's seam options for the final stretch of the domestic season. But opposition from the club's fan base forced the club's management to cancel the signing before the all-rounder could take the field.

(With IANS Inputs)

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