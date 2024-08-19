Australian skipper Alyssa Healy said that it is "hard to fathom" playing the ICC T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, as the country continues to deal with consequences and crises after the violence which led to several deaths and ousting of the government. The tournament is set to take place from October 3 to 20 this year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) is expected to decide on an alternative venue for the tournament, with the UAE being considered as a favourite.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently declined a request for the tournament to be hosted in India. Other names being considered among options are Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe.

Speaking as quoted by ESPNCricinfo, Healy said that she finds it hard to see a cricket tournament going on and "taking resources away from a country that is struggling".

"I find it hard to see a cricket event going on over there at the moment and taking resources away from a country that is struggling. They are needing everyone they can get in there helping people that are dying," said Healy.

"I would find it hard to fathom playing there at the moment, as a human being, I feel like it might be the wrong thing to do. But I will leave it to the ICC to work out," she added.

Speaking on Sunday, all-rounder Sophie Molineux also said that players are being kept in the loop regarding the hosting of the competition.

"We have been [in] chats with Cricket Australia and they are doing a lot of work with the ICC, and we have got full faith that they will come up with the right decision for everyone," said Sophie.

Australia will be naming its squad next Monday. They had defeated South Africa in their territory in the final by 19 runs to secure their sixth title.

Recently, Bangladesh witnessed several incidents of violence and chaos, especially targeting minorities, including Hindus after Sheikh Hasina was forced to resign and flee Bangladesh after student protests turned into a massive anti-government movement. She arrived in India on August 5 at a short notice.

An interim government in Bangladesh, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, 84, was sworn in on August 8.

