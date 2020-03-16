Suresh Raina on Monday warned against spreading misinformation related to coronavirus and to follow health advisories. The batsman is expected to be seen next in the postponed 2020 season of the Indian Premier League for the Chennai Super Kings. "It's very important that we understand the need of social isolation to break the chain, don't spread information from unreliable sources, don't ignore the health advisories & for sure follow the hygiene measures.#coronavirus" he tweeted.

CSK were scheduled to face Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29 in the opening match of the IPL. However, the rising concern over the spread of the coronavirus pandemic has led to the season being postponed to April 15. Board of Control for Cricket in India president Sourav Ganguly said that a decision on whether the matches will be held in empty stadiums or the new schedule can be decided after the situation is assessed after April 15.

Earlier, India opener and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma had posted a video on his social media handles.

"Last few weeks have been tough for all of us and the world has come to a standstill which is very sad to see. The only way we can come to normalcy is by all of us coming together. And we can do this by being a little smart, a little proactive, knowing our surroundings and as and when we get any symptoms inform your nearest medical authorities," said Rohit in the video.

The governments across various states in the country have recommended people to follow social distancing apart from ordering closures of schools, malls, cinema halls in their bid to avoid gatherings.

"It's because we all want our kids to go to the school, we want to go to the malls and we all want to watch movies in the theatres," said the Indian opener.