Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

Cricket

Coronavirus: South Africa's Tour Of Sri Lanka In June Postponed

Updated: 20 April 2020 15:26 IST

South Africa were due to play three One-Day Internationals and as many Twenty20 Internationals in Sri Lanka.

Coronavirus: South Africas Tour Of Sri Lanka In June Postponed
South Africa's planned tour of Sri Lanka in June has been postponed. © AFP

South Africa's planned tour of Sri Lanka in June has been postponed, the controlling bodies of the two countries announced on Monday. The visitors were due to play three One-Day Internationals and three Twenty20 Internationals. The one-day games would have been South Africa's first fixtures in the International Cricket Council's new one-day league. "CSA and Sri Lanka Cricket today jointly announced the postponement of the Proteas tour to Sri Lanka that was scheduled to be played in the first half of June and consist of three ODIs and three T20 International matches," Cricket South Africa official handle tweeted on Monday.

Cricket South Africa acting chief executive Jacques Faul cited health concerns and the fact that the South African players would have been unable to prepare properly because of the country's coronavirus lockdown as the main reasons for the postponement.

"It is very sad that we have been forced to take this step and we will re-schedule the tour as soon as cricket returns to a sense of normality and our international fixture list allows," said Faul.

"It would have been a particularly important tour for us with the three ODIs counting for the new ICC one-day league and the T20 programme being part of our preparation for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup scheduled for Australia later this year."

Faul said it was "very frustrating for the players who want to build on the good form they showed at the back end of our home summer against Australia".

South Africa finished an otherwise undistinguished season with a 3-0 one-day series win against Australia.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article South Africa South Africa Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest Indian Premier League 2020 news, check out the IPL 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more IPL 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • South Africa's planned tour of Sri Lanka in June has been postponed
  • South Africa were due to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in Sri Lanka
  • The controlling bodies of the two countries announced on Monday
Related Articles
Watch: Shaun Pollock Steals Scottish Cricketers Thunder With Incredible Trick Shot
Watch: Shaun Pollock Steals Scottish Cricketer's Thunder With Incredible Trick Shot
Watch: AB De Villiers "Boring Meditation Routine" Takes His Wife By "Surprise"
Watch: AB De Villiers' "Boring Meditation Routine" Takes His Wife By "Surprise"
South African Cricketers Test Covid-19 Negative After Returning From India Tour
South African Cricketers Test Covid-19 Negative After Returning From India Tour
Watch: Jonty Rhodes Shares Recipe Of "Bullet Coffee" Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Watch: Jonty Rhodes Shares Recipe Of "Bullet Coffee" Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Moments To Remember From ICC World Cup 2015 Semi-Final Between New Zealand And South Africa
Moments To Remember From ICC World Cup 2015 Semi-Final Between New Zealand And South Africa
Advertisement

Advertisement

WT20 Matches
India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 116
2 New Zealand New Zealand 110
3 Australia Australia 108
4 England England 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 06 March 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.