Mithali Raj, Poonam Yadav Make Contributions To COVID-19 Relief Funds

Updated: 30 March 2020 21:58 IST

Mithali Raj, Indian women's ODI team captain, pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and Telangana Chief Minister's Fund.

Mithali Raj pledged Rs 5 lakh each to the PM Cares Fund and Telangana Chief Minister's Fund. © AFP

Star female cricketers Mithali Raj and Poonam Yadav contributed Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively, while WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, on behalf of the wrestling body, on Monday, pledged to donate Rs 11 lakh for the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Employees of Sports Authority of India also donated their three days' salary to the PM Cares Fund, amounting to Rs 76 lakh. Indian women's ODI team captain Mithali pledged Rs 5 lakh to the PM Cares Fund and the same amount to Telangana Chief Minister's Fund.

Yadav, who played a crucial role in India's campaign in the Women's T20 World Cup 2020 in which India finished runners up, pledged to donate Rs 2 lakh for the cause.

"I have given my support to the PM-Cares fund and the UP CM relief fund. This is the only thing we can do in this time of crisis. I hope everyone contributes and we beat the pandemic soon. Stay safe everyone," Yadav tweeted.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma too did her bit by pledging Rs 1.5 lakh for the battle against the health crisis.

On behalf of the Uttar Pradesh Wrestling Association, Brij Bhushan has announced they will contribute Rs 5 lakh towards the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The president of the wrestling body in Varanasi, Sanjay Kumar has announced a monetary aid of Rs 50,000 to the state CM's relief fund.

Brij Bhushan has praised star wrestler Bajrang Punia for his contribution and urged everyone to come forward and donate in this hour of crisis. The pandemic has led to over 34,000 deaths globally.

