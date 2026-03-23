Confusion reigns over the Pakistan Cricket Board's policy on its employees, including former skipper and selector Sarfaraz Ahmed and women's team mentor Wahab Riaz, working for franchises in the Pakistan Super League. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi and PSL CEO Salman Naseer were asked about the board's policy at their media conference on Sunday and they were unable to give a clear answer. “What I can say is that those who are full-time employees cannot join the PSL in any capacity, but those who are employed part-time are permitted to do so,” Naqvi said.

Naqvi's response only added to the confusion over the status of those employees who are on contracts, which includes several former international players working in different capacities as coaches, selectors, curators, or at the National Cricket Academy.

There is also no clarity over contracted employees in Sarfaraz and Riaz, who hold key roles in the Quetta Gladiators franchise. Sarfaraz is the director of cricket, while Riaz is the bowling coach.

Similarly, former skipper Misbah Ul Haq, Asad Shafiq, Shahid Anwar, and Ijaz Ahmed junior are also board employees.

“The PCB should be clear (about) what they mean by full-time employees, because contracted employees should also be in this category,” a franchise official said.

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