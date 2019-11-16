 
Conflict Of Interest Complaint Against Sourav Ganguly Dismissed By BCCI Ethics Officer

Updated: 16 November 2019 22:53 IST

The complaint claimed that Sourav Ganguly held multiple posts as Cricket Association of Bengal president and its representative to the BCCI AGM.

Sourav Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23. © AFP

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ethics officer DK Jain has dismissed a conflict of interest complaint against board president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly. Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association life member Sanjeev Gupta had filed the complaint on October 4 when Ganguly was heading the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), claiming he held multiple posts as CAB president and its representative to the BCCI AGM. As per the existing constitution, no individual can perform multiple cricketing roles at the same time.

However, Ganguly took charge as BCCI president on October 23 and duly resigned from his CAB position, clearing him of any conflict.

"In my view, in the light of the noted development, the issue of

whether there is any "Conflict of Interest" on the part of Mr. Ganguly does not survive for the consideration of the Ethics Officer," Jain stated in his order issued on Friday.

"Resultantly, the present complaint is rendered infructuous and is disposed of, as such," Jain added.

Conflict of interest is one of the most contentious issues facing Indian cricket.

Before demitting office, the Committee of Administrators, in its 11th and final status report submitted to the Supreme Court, had recommended some key amendments to a "straight-jacketed" conflict of interest clause in the BCCI constitution.

If the amendment is accepted by the top court, former players with less than two-year contracts with the BCCI or state associations, will be allowed to have multiple roles.

They will also be allowed to join multiple committees like the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) and won't be barred from commentary stints.

Sourav Ganguly BCCI Cricket
