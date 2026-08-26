Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made himself available for the crucial second Test against England, saying he was 90 percent fit to play the match beginning on Thursday. Babar missed the first Test at Leeds due to a finger injury which has troubled him since the West Indies tour. Pakistan suffered an innings defeat in the series opener at Leeds. "Yes I have batted a couple of times in the nets and I am comfortable and 90 percent okay," he told a media conference at Lord's.

Babar also promised a rejuvenated Pakistan side would show up for the second game of the three match series.

"We as a team have this ability to make a statement when we are written off and I think you will see a different side at Lords which historically has been a good ground for us," Babar said.

The Pakistan skipper also talked about senior players having to take more responsibility on the tour.

"These are our best players and we have to back them to give them confidence but even I believe that if someone doesn't perform despite chances then one must think about changes," he added.

Babar said it was not only Muhammad Rizwan who was feeling the pressure or is responsible to perform the same applies to all the other senior players including himself.

Babar said he was not sure as yet how the pitch will play so they had left finalizing the playing eleven until before the toss. "There is grass on the pitch but we have to see how it eventually plays out." Asked if he was considering playing two spinners, Babar said they looked at Salman Ali Agha as the second spinner but they will decide after a final look at the surface.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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