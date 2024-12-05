The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL) is proud to announce its official launch as the premier organization for collegiate cricket in the United States. As a 501(c)(3) organization, the CCL is set to transform college sports by uniting cricket clubs nationwide, creating opportunities for student-athletes, and building a pathway to professional cricket. With cricket set to become an Olympic sport in 2028 and recognized as the second most popular sport in the world, the CCL is making cricket a household name on American campuses.

The CCL is supported by USA Cricket, the official governing body for cricket in the United States, which will act as an affiliate partner. It is also partnered with the National Cricket League (NCL), renowned for its association with international cricket legends, including Sachin Tendulkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Sunil Gavaskar, Haroon Lorgat, Wasim Akram, Zaheer Abbas, and Dilip Vengsarkar.

"There is nothing quite like college sports in America, and the excitement surrounding cricket is unmatched. Combining these two creates a perfect synergy, and the launch of a vibrant, visible college cricket competition like the CCL will accelerate the growth of our sport," said USA Cricket CEO Johnathan Atkeison.

"Cricket has the power to bring people together and create opportunities like no other sport," said Arun Agarwal, Chairman of the National Cricket League. "The Collegiate Cricket League is making a transformative impact by introducing cricket to U.S. campuses in ways never seen before. This is not just about playing the game-it's about building a movement that connects student-athletes, universities, and global fans."

The inaugural season begins in Spring 2025 and will feature student cricket clubs from top universities across the United States and Canada, including the University of Pennsylvania, University of Rochester, University of Texas at Dallas, University of Michigan, Drexel University, University of Waterloo, Texas A&M, West Virginia University, Rice University, University of Washington, University of Minnesota, University of Texas at Arlington, University of California San Diego, UCLA, Georgetown University, George Washington University, DePaul University, University of Louisville, Arkansas State University, University of California Berkeley, and the University of Wisconsin. Many more student clubs are expected to join in the coming months. These teams will compete in a dual-conference format, culminating in the first-ever CCL National Tournament with a $50,000 prize and the coveted CCL Trophy.

"Being part of the Collegiate Cricket League is about more than representing Georgetown; it's about pioneering a movement. We're thrilled to see college cricket finally receiving the structure it deserves in the U.S. As founding members of the CCL, we're excited to showcase what cricket brings to college sports," said Ashrav Paul and Siddharth Myadam, Presidents of the Georgetown Cricket Club.

Cricket has a long and storied history in the United States, dating back nearly 320 years, with the first organized collegiate cricket match played in 1864 between Haverford College and the University of Pennsylvania. While the sport has taken a backseat to others over the past century, the CCL is bringing cricket back to the forefront with a modern format: a 10-over (60-ball) match lasting just 90 minutes. This fast-paced version of the game has captured global attention and is now engaging audiences across the U.S. With broadcast opportunities through the National Cricket League's (NCL) partners, CCL games will reach billions of fans worldwide, sparking new interest in college cricket and boosting visibility for participating universities.

Advertisement

"The Collegiate Cricket League is a critical step in introducing cricket to a country ready to embrace it," said Haroon Lorgat, NCL Commissioner and former ICC CEO. "With its innovative format and focus on college-level development, the CCL provides an outstanding opportunity to grow the sport in the U.S. A solid foundation is essential for lasting success, and the CCL is uniquely equipped to deliver."

The CCL is set to establish cricket as a varsity sport at U.S. universities. By uniting college cricket clubs under one league and leveraging its broadcast reach, the CCL will secure sponsorships and funding, enabling schools to elevate cricket programs, offer scholarships, and invest in state-of-the-art facilities. This initiative positions cricket to rival the global exposure of NCAA sports like football and basketball.

"Our vision is to see cricket stadiums on every campus, scholarships for student-athletes, and cricket clubs evolving into varsity teams," said Steven M. Smith, Executive Director of the CCL. "With cricket now an Olympic sport and the second most popular globally, universities have a unique chance to gain international exposure."

The Collegiate Cricket League (CCL), a 501(c)(3) organization, is committed to advancing and promoting cricket at the collegiate level across the United States. Supported by the National Cricket League (NCL) and legendary figures in the sport, the CCL serves as a premier platform for college cricket clubs, empowering student-athletes to excel and establishing cricket as a key collegiate sport in the U.S.

Advertisement