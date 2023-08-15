Virat Kohli is one of the most disciplined sportspersons in the world. This is the reason he has become an icon and inspiration for many budding players across the globe. One of the biggest strengths of the player is his ability to keep himself focused despite various obstructions and distractions. The India star once again proved the mettle of his discipline on August 15. As India celebrated 77th Independence Day on Thursday with majority of the people having a holiday, Kohli made sure he didn't skip his practice.

"Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega (Even if it is a holiday, I have to run)," wrote Kohli with a video of him running on the treadmill.

Virat Kohli is back to his rigorous training schedule, preparing for the Asia Cup that is set to kick off on August 30. India are yet to announce the squad for the tournament.

Kohli played the Test series against West Indies and in one of the ODIs. After that he was rested for the last two ODIs after which he left the Caribbean islands.

Talking about the upcoming Asia Cup, India are in Group A, which also has Pakistan and Nepal, while Group B comprises Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

The tournament will be held in a 50-over format, keeping in mind the ODI World Cup, which will be hosted in India from October 5 to November 19.

Advertisement

(With ANI Inputs)