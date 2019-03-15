The third Test match between New Zealand and Bangladesh that was scheduled to begin on Saturday at Hagley Oval in Christchurch has been called off after a shooting at a nearby mosque on Friday . New Zealand Cricket made the announcement through their official Twitter handle. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and friends of those affected by the shocking situation in Christchurch. A joint decision between NZC and the @BCBtigers has been made to cancel the Hagley Oval Test. Again both teams and support staff groups are safe," the Black Caps tweeted.

Bangladesh's cricket team escaped unscathed the deadly shooting at a mosque in New Zealand.

Bangladesh Cricket Board spokesman Jalal Yunus said most of the team were bussed to the mosque in Christchurch and were about to go inside for Friday prayers when the incident happened.

"They are safe. But they are mentally shocked. We have asked the team to stay confined in the hotel," he told AFP.

All members of the Bangladesh Cricket Team in Christchurch, are safely back in the hotel following the incident of shooting in the city.



Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal wrote on Twitter: "Entire team got saved from active shooters!!! Frightening experience and please keep us in your prayers."

Local media said multiple people were killed in the incident.

"Alhamdulillah Allah save us today while shooting in Christchurch in the mosque," tweeted another player, Mushfiqur Rahim.

"We r extremely lucky...never want to see this things happen again....pray for us."

Shrinivas Chandrasekaran, the team's high performance analyst, posted: "Just escaped active shooters!!! Heartbeats pumping badly and panic everywhere!!"

Mazhar Uddin, a reporter for Bangladesh's Daily Star who is travelling with the team, said they were told a shooting was going on when they arrived at Christchurch's Masjid Al Noor.

"The distraught Bangladesh players got inside a bus and laid down on the floor after the warning," he reported.

(With AFP Inputs)