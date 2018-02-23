Chris Lynn Will Not Need Surgery On Injured Shoulder

Chris Lynn had injured his shoulder during the T20 tri-series final between Australia and New Zealand.

Australia's Twenty20 star Chris Lynn received some positive news ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, which starts in April. The right-handed dasher will not need surgery on his shoulder that he had injured Australia's T20 tri-series final in New Zealand. According to Lynn's manager Stephen Atkinson, Lynn is disappointed at missing the ongoing Pakistan Super League but is making every effort to play in the IPL 2018. Lynn had dislocated his right shoulder after landing awkwardly while fielding during the T20 series final between Australia and New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland.

"Chris got a positive result from the doctors who said he will not need surgery," Atkinson was quoted as saying by the Australian media.

"Chris is disappointed at missing the Pakistan Super League but he will be making every effort to play in the Indian Premier League and, if selected, the five one-dayers for Australia in England in June."

Lynn was expected to leave New Zealand after the tri-series and go straight for the Pakistan Super League, but that will not happen. Instead, Lynn will now be putting all his energies in getting fit for the IPL 2018.

"I'm disappointed to not go to the Pakistan Super League as planned (this week), but I'll now focus on rehabilitation and working as hard as I can, with the hope to still take part in the Indian Premier League later this year," Lynn was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

The news will provide some relief for two-time IPL winners Kolkata Knight Riders, who bought Lynn for a whopping Rs 9.6 crore in the mega IPL auction held in January.

Despite a few injury problems in the last edition of the IPL, Lynn smashed 295 runs at an astronomical strike-rate of 180.98 in just seven appearances.