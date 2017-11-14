 
Children's Day: Vijender Singh, Harbhajan Singh Among Sportspersons To Celebrate The Day

Updated: 14 November 2017 13:23 IST

Athletes from many sports greeted children on the occasion.

Boxer Vijender Singh poses with children © Twitter

Stars from across sports commemorated Children's Day on their social media walls on Tuesday. Children's Day is the birth anniversary of India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. Indian men's hockey team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, boxer Vijender Singh, Indian cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina and Veda Krishnamurthy took to Twitter to extend wishes on the occasion.
 
"Bring out the child in you. Do the things you used to enjoy doing back then, smile more, laugh more, live more and love more. Happy #ChildrensDay," India spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted.

Calling children as the greatest treasure, Veda Krishnamurthy tweeted, "Children aren't just our future, they are our present. Our greatest treasure. Happy #Childrensday."

Former cricketer Virender Sehwag shared the picture of Shaheed Baji Rout, who was the youngest martyr of India's freedom struggle. "On this #ChildrensDay it's time we know about Shaheed Baji Rout ,from Nilakanthpur in Orissa ,the youngest Martyr of India's freedom struggle. At the age of 12,this young boy was on guard of a country boat and was ordered by the British troop to ferry them across river Brahamani", he tweeted with the image of the boy.

Sehwag went ahead to describe how the child refused, and was killed by the soldiers.

Highlights
  • Vijender Singh, Suresh Raina wished their fans on Children's Day
  • Children's Day is the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru
  • Nehru was affectionately called 'Chacha Nehru'
