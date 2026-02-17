Sannia Ashfaq, the ex-wife of former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim, has accused the cricketer of cheating on her. This comes after Imad, 37, confirmed his second marriage, tying the knot with Nyla Raja just months after confirming his separation from Sannia. Imad and Sannia married in 2019 and divorced last December. The Wales-born cricketer and Nyla first caught public attention in July 2025 when they were spotted together in London, sparking allegations of cheating at a time when Sannia was reportedly pregnant with their third child.

On Monday, Sannia shared a series of posts on Instagram, calling Imad a "cheater, homewrecker, and a murderer," demanding accountability for the suffering she and her children have faced due to the veteran cricketer's actions.

"Now everyone has seen the proof. This homewrecker never once thought about my kids. The cheater has finally been exposed and I want justice for my children and for everything we've been put through," Sannia wrote in a post.

She also called Imad a "murderer," accusing him of a forced abortion in 2023. Additionally, she blasted Islamabad United for signing the player for the upcoming PSL season.

"In December 2023, he forced an abortion on me in Lahore. He's a murderer, and I have a video that proves it. He cheated on me. @islamabadunitedpsl has given a chance to a murderer and a cheater. #boycottislamabadunited-no cheater or murderer should get an escape," she wrote in another post.

Imad, who represented Pakistan in 55 ODIs and 75 T20Is, termed his life after his first marriage with Sannia "one of the hardest chapters."

"I went through one of the hardest chapters of my life after a marriage that did not work. Even so, that chapter gave me the greatest blessings of my life, my children. I love them beyond words, and that love will never change," Imad wrote in a detailed statement.

"I stayed longer than I should have, holding on to hope and trying to protect what mattered most to me. In doing so, I made decisions I regret."

"My delay and silence contributed to a situation where an innocent person was unfairly judged and subjected to criticism she did not deserve. I take full responsibility for that, and I carry that weight with sincerity and remorse."

"With the grace og Allah and guidance of my parents, I have now married Nyla."