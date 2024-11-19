The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) once again reaffirmed its belief in hosting the entire ICC Champions Trophy at home, blowing off the suggestion from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to work on a hybrid model. With India unwilling to send its team across the border over security concerns, the onus is on the ICC to help the boards establish a middle ground. After PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi reiterated his stance of not accepting the hybrid model, it has been reported that pressure is being put on Pakistan from back channels to soften its approach.

According to multiple reports, certain top cricket administrators in the ICC have reached out to the PCB, asking to accept the hybrid model as the stubborn stance on the matter could lead to huge financial implications.

It isn't a secret that Indian cricket remains the revenue-driving force in the international spectrum. If India don't participate in the ICC Champions Trophy, the tournament becomes a loss-making venture. The ICC is also likely to announce the Champions Trophy schedule in the coming days.

"We are still in discussions with the host and participating members on the Champions Trophy schedule. It should be out soon, likely in a couple of days or so," the report quoted a source as saying.

Earlier, Naqvi maintained his tough stance on the matter. He said: "Pakistan's respect is first and foremost. Rest, you will see what happens. Our stance is very clear; we have made it clear in the past."

"Every other team that has qualified for the Champions Trophy is ready to come. No one has any concern," Naqvi added.

The PCB chief has asked the BCCI and the Indian team to speak to the board about their apprehensions

"If India have any concerns, we will talk, and we will ensure that concerns are taken care of. I don't think there is any reason why India can't come to Pakistan.

"Hopefully, all the teams will come," he added.