In the ongoing youth Test match between India U19 and Australia U19 in Chennai, Vaibhav Suryavanshi made history by registering the fastest hundred in U19 Tests for India on Tuesday. Batting in the first innings for India, the 13-year-old prodigy reached his century off just 58 deliveries before being run out for 104. His explosive innings included 14 fours and four sixes. On Day 1, Suryavanshi had already set the tone with a blistering 81 not out off 47 balls, giving India a strong start. India U19 began Day 2 at 103 for no loss in 14 overs, with Suryavanshi quickly reaching his maiden youth Test hundred at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Suryavanshi's hundred is the second fastest in U19 Test history, just behind England's Moeen Ali, who achieved the feat in 2005 against Sri Lanka, reaching his century off 56 deliveries.

Suryavanshi had previously garnered attention last year by becoming the youngest debutant in Ranji Trophy history at the age of 12, surpassing records held by cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh.

India managed to restrict Australia to 293 in their first innings.

Australia's innings saw notable contributions from Riley Kingsell (53 off 77 balls) and Aidan O'Connor (61 off 70 balls), who both scored half-centuries.

However, the Indian bowlers responded effectively, with promising leg-spinner Mohammed Enaan from Kerala, highly rated by VVS Laxman, taking 3 for 48. Karnataka seamer Samarth Nagaraj also impressed, claiming 3 for 49.

Seamers Aditya Rawat (2 for 50) and Aditya Singh (1 for 85), along with left-arm spinner Soham Patwardhan (1 for 27), contributed to dismantling the Australian middle and lower order.

Advertisement

Prior to this youth Test, India U19 had dominated the Australian side in a three-match ODI series in Puducherry, completing a 3-0 whitewash.