 
don't
miss
All Sports
Cricket
Cricket

Centre Asks Supreme Court To Allow Services, Railways To Have Voting Rights

Updated: 24 January 2017 11:21 IST

The Centre's lawyer wanted the petition be taken up for hearing on Tuesday along with other BCCI issues. Supreme Court agreed to hear it on Tuesday

Centre Asks Supreme Court To Allow Services, Railways To Have Voting Rights
The Centre wants Services and Railways to have voting rights in BCCI. © AFP

The Centre on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court on the BCCI issue, pleading that the top court allows the Services Sports Board and Railways Sports Board to have voting rights in the Board of Control for Cricket in India and also have government officials on the governing body. The Centre's lawyer wanted this petition be taken up for hearing on Tuesday along with other BCCI issues. Supreme Court agreed to hear it on Tuesday. As per July 18, 2016, order of the Supreme Court, no government official can be member of any cricket associations.

The Centre's petition says that, as per that order, both the Services and Railways boards can have no government officials on their panels and these two bodies have been with the BCCI since its inception.

The Centre wants July 2016 order accepting the Lodha Committee recommendations be modified so that these two boards can have government officials as members and also that the two bodies can have voting rights.

It may be recalled that Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, representing Universities, Railways and Services, had on Friday asked for the recall of the July 18 order.
 
"How can three full members - Universities, Railways and Services -- be relegated to associate members?" asked Rohatgi. "The three constituents have not been heard before. The order of 18th July should be recalled."
 
(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : Cricket Board of Control for Cricket in India
For the latest Sports news like us on Facebook or Follow us onTwitter and get the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Centre has asked SC to allow voting rights for Services, Railways
  • The top court has agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday
  • The Centre wants a July 2016 order from SC to be modified
Related Articles
Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points
Attorney General Seeks Two-Week Delay In Naming Of BCCI Administrators: 10 Points
BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary Visits Board Office A Day Ahead Of Naming Of Officials
BCCI Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary Visits Board Office A Day Ahead Of Naming Of Officials
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On PIL Demanding Lodha Panel Reforms Be Followed By All Sports Bodies
Supreme Court Notice To Centre On PIL Demanding Lodha Panel Reforms Be Followed By All Sports Bodies
Show Comments
Advertisement
 

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 120
2 Australia 109
3 South Africa 107
4 England 101
5 New Zealand 98
Last updated on: 24 January 2017

Advertisement

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.