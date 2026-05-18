In a significant legal development for Indian sports administration, the Central Information Commission (CIC) has ruled that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is not a "public authority" under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005. The decision, delivered by Information Commissioner P.R. Ramesh, effectively shields the world's richest cricket body from the mandatory disclosure requirements of the RTI regime. The order brings to a close a long-standing jurisdictional dispute that began in 2018. At that time, then-Information Commissioner M. Sridhar Acharyulu had declared the BCCI a public authority under Section 2(h) of the Act, directing it to appoint Public Information Officers.

The BCCI challenged this in the Madras High Court, which eventually remitted the matter back to the CIC for fresh adjudication in light of Supreme Court precedents. In the fresh ruling, the Commission held that the BCCI fails to satisfy the statutory requirements of Section 2(h). The order noted that the Board is a society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act and was "neither established by or under the Constitution nor created by any law enacted by Parliament".

Why Was Exemption Granted?

The Commission's decision rested on several key pillars regarding the Board's autonomy and financial structure. The factors behind exemption are:

Lack of Government Control: The Commission found "no deep or pervasive control" exercised by the government over the BCCI's administration or internal functioning.

Financial Independence: The ruling emphasized that the BCCI is a self-sustaining entity that generates revenue through media rights, sponsorships, and ticket sales.

Definition of "Funding": Crucially, the CIC ruled that "tax exemptions or statutory concessions" generally available under law do not constitute "substantial financing" by the government as defined by the RTI Act.

The Commission further clarified that while the Supreme Court has previously called for transparency in cricket, notably in the Cricket Association of Bihar case, the top court had stopped short of declaring the BCCI a public authority.

The "Market-Driven" Reality

In a detailed "Obiter Dicta" (passing remarks), the Commission addressed the unique economic position of the BCCI. It noted that the Board has evolved from a colonial-era body into the "financial epicentre of global cricket," driven by the massive commercial value of the Indian market and the success of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The order cautioned against the "simplistic" assumption that increased government supervision automatically guarantees fairness. Commissioner Ramesh observed:

"To superimpose a model of oversight premised solely on governmental control may fail to account for these realities and could risk unintended consequences, including inefficiencies or disruptions in a finely balanced economic structure".

Implications Explained:

The case reached the CIC after an RTI application was filed with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports. The Ministry had stated it could not provide the requested information as the data was not in its possession, nor could it transfer the request to the BCCI, which remained a private body.

By relying on authoritative Supreme Court judgments such as Thalappalam Service Cooperative Bank Ltd. v. State of Kerala and Zee Telefilms Ltd. v. Union of India, the CIC has reaffirmed the BCCI's status as an autonomous private body.

The ruling suggests that for the BCCI to be brought under the RTI Act, it would require a specific legislative amendment or an executive order, as the current statutory framework does not cover the Board's specific organizational structure. The Commission concluded that fairness in such high-value ecosystems is better achieved through "transparency, accountability, and the careful calibration of regulatory mechanisms" rather than just state control.

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