Veteran India cricketer Vijay Shankar opened up on how constant trolling affected him, in a candid interaction with legendary spin-bowler Ravichandran Ashwin. Shankar revealed that he was affected by trolls after a recent match in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2026. In that match, he had to chase down 22 runs in the final over, but failed to score a single run and ultimately got out on the last ball. Shankar explained the situation and labelled the trolling as a "career-threatening issue".

"For me, what is painful is that many people's careers have ended because of things like this. So, this is actually a career-threatening issue. I came out of it. But even if I came out, where can I go?" Shankar said, in an interaction with Ashwin on the latter's YouTube channel, as quoted by Sportskeeda.

Shankar explained why he could not take a single run during the final over of the match.

"The situation was such that when I went in, the game was almost done. We needed 22 runs in an over.

"I was batting with the tailenders and could not give strike to them. I was trying to hit. There were two chances to take doubles but if we got run out, it would be a waste. I also thought about net run rate and tried to take it close. This is exactly what happened," he added.

The 35-year-old all-rounder further elaborated on the toll that the trolling took on him.

"It was definitely a bit hard for me. When people talk without knowing the situation, it is tough. I have come to these leagues to play cricket and become a better cricketer. So when things like this come out, it might affect the growth of my cricketing career," he said.

"I had such thoughts like, when I go to another tournament, what will they think of me, or how will they look at me?," he further said.

While Shankar has not formally announced his retirement from international cricket, he quit Indian domestic cricket and the IPL earlier this year in order to play in franchise leagues around the world. After the LPL, Shankar is currently playing for Dublin Guardians in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL).

Shankar has played 12 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, notably being selected for the nation's 2019 Cricket World Cup squad. In the IPL, Shankar most notably represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Gujarat Titans (GT) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

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