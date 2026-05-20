Disappointed Pakistan captain Shan Masood on Wednesday said the country's cricket board will take a call on his leadership role in the red ball format after Bangladesh handed them a 0-2 rout in the just-concluded Test series. Bangladesh defeated Pakistan by 78 runs in the second Test at Sylhet on Wednesday, as the latter is languishing at eighth in the nine-team World Test Championship table. When reminded that under his captaincy Pakistan have lost 12 out of 16 Tests, Masood said his conscience was clear and had tried his best to get good results for Pakistan.

“I don't want to criticise or praise anyone. Why we are not doing well in Test cricket… I will sit down with the board and discuss this. As far as the captaincy is concerned it is for the board to decide,” Masood said in the post-match press conference.

Masood said he didn't think much about individual performances unless the team wins.

“I can understand the emotions of the people with the result and I can only offer my sincere apologies for the loss but we can't look at things emotionally and we have to find a way to do well in test matches,” he added.

The 36-year-old, who has been Test captain since December 2023, said he would like to appreciate the people who had prepared the pitches for the two Tests in Bangladesh.

“The pitches were very good Test tracks. They were good for batting and had something in them for the spinners and also pace and movement. They were very good Test pitches,” he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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