Virat Kohli is undoubtedly the man who refined fitness standards in Indian cricket. From acing the yo-yo test to inspiring a generation of players to adopt a more fitness-driven lifestyle, Kohli's contributions to the sport go beyond numbers on the field. Yet, he doesn't feel Indian cricketers are even at 15% when it comes to hockey players from the country. Kohli made this comment at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit, and the remark has even drawn reactions from the country's top hockey stars on social media.

For Kohli, fitness isn't only an aspect of the game that helps him excel in the game but a lifestyle that remains non-negotiable, especially in his career.

"I know people sometimes look at fitness as something extraordinary, but for me, it is what the job demands. It should be the norm, not something celebrated as special," Kohli said while speaking at the RCB Innovation Lab Indian Sports Summit.

"Cricket is in such prime focus in our country that we often overlook other sports. If I am being honest, we aren't even 15% of the fitness of an Indian hockey player. If the hockey players watch our training sessions, they would laugh because their sport demands far more," Kohli added.

Veteran Indian hockey star Hardik Singh was thrilled to see such a comment coming from Kohli. He said it means a lot to the hockey community.

"Virat Kohli has performed for India under immense pressure for years and has set standards for fitness that athletes across sports look up to. So when someone of his stature says this, it means a lot to the hockey community," star Indian midfielder Hardik Singh said.

"We had a great conversation around fitness not too long ago at an event. He told me hockey is such a fast sport and was curious to know about our fitness benchmarks," Harmanpreet added.

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