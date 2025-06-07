Jos Buttler produced a captain's innings in his first T20 appearance since giving up the post as he and the recalled Liam Dawson guided England to a 21-run victory over the West Indies in a series opener at Chester-le-Street on Friday. Buttler, who helped new white-ball skipper Harry Brook seal a 3-0 sweep in the preceding one-day international series, underlined his standing as one of the world's best white-ball batsmen with a blistering 96 off just 59 balls in a total of 188-6.

Veteran left-arm spinner Dawson, returning to England duty after almost three years in the international wilderness, followed up with a T20 international best 4-20 as the West Indies were held to 167-9 while going 1-0 down in a three-match series.

Buttler took centre stage following the early loss of opener Ben Duckett with an array of reverse sweeps, ramps and more traditional straight drives before falling four short of a century when lbw to paceman Alzarri Joseph, whose four overs cost an expensive 51 runs.

Brook gave Dawson the new ball and the 35-year-old responded by having Johnson Charles stumped by Buttler after the batsman misread a slower delivery.

West Indies captain Shai Hope then holed out to Matthew Potts before Dawson returned to dismiss Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase as the tourists slumped to defeat.

The series continues at Bristol on Sunday before finishing in Southampton on Tuesday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)