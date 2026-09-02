Brydon Carse remained in Test exile after he was omitted from England's squad announced Wednesday for next week's series finale against Pakistan in Birmingham. The Durham paceman was dropped from the squad for the second Test at Lord's after he was briefly arrested and handcuffed by police following an incident outside a Derby nightclub on August 22. The 31-year-old remains under investigation by Derbyshire police, who say they are looking into allegations of assault. Carse's replacement, 23-year-old Hampshire quick Sonny Baker, has retained his place in England's 15-man squad.

But Surrey paceman Matthew Fisher has been dropped as England bid to complete a 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan.

Carse did not feature in the series opener at Headingley, where England crushed Pakistan by an innings and 103 runs.

It was England's first Test since the end of the Bazball era following the retirement of former captain Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's sacking as Test coach.

England continued their fine start to Joe Root's second spell as permanent Test captain with a commanding 194-run win at Lord's on Sunday.

Pakistan responded by sacking head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and pace-bowling chief Umar Gul, as well as sending seven players home.

The third Test at Edgbaston starts on Wednesday, September 9.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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