 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Brendon McCullum Clears The Air About A 'Positive' Drug Test During IPL 2016

Updated: 23 June 2018 09:43 IST

During the game against Delhi, McCullum smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 60 and led his team to a one-run win.

Brendon McCullum Clears The Air About A
Brendon McCullum was representing the Gujarat Lions in the ninth edition of the IPL. © AFP

Former New Zealand captain Brendon McCullum has finally opened up about a positive drug test during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2016. McCullum, who was representing the Gujarat Lions in the ninth edition of the IPL, took a higher dose of medication for his asthma due to the excessive pollution levels in New Delhi. This resulted in an excess of salbutamol, a drug that is part of inhalers used to treat asthma, in McCullum's urine sample. "There was a bit of a process to go through to make sure they had all the information and ticked off the areas they wanted to see, but we went through it all and [the BCCI] were actually pretty good to work with, in the end," McCullum told stuff.co.nz on June 22.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached the 36-year-old with the same and he got the help of medical experts from Sweden to issue a retroactive Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE).

"I certainly don't see it as a failed drug test. It was just a case of we just need to seek clarification and apply for this. I have no ill-feeling about [the process] and I also have no guilt or remorse about it because I needed a puff of my inhaler at that time," McCullum said.

"I've heard this sort of rumbling around in the background for a while and I actually said to my wife, 'I don't know why we don't just deal with this now, I've got nothing to hide and it is better off just talking about stuff rather than having other people talking about it'. Otherwise, it just grows and festers.

"As far as I am concerned it was just a matter of making sure we got everything signed off properly, rather than it being a failed drug test."

During the game against Delhi, McCullum smashed a whirlwind 36-ball 60 and led his team to a one-run win.

(With IANS Inputs)
 

Comments
Topics : New Zealand Cricket Team Gujarat Lions Brendon McCullum IPL 9 Cricket
Get the latest FIFA World Cup 2018 news, check World Cup 2018 schedule, Football live score & World Cup standings. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more FIFA World Cup 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Brendon McCullum took a higher dose of medication for his asthma
  • Salbutamol is a drug that is part of inhalers used to treat asthma
  • Brendon McCullum got the help of medical experts from Sweden
Related Articles
Brendon McCullum Clears The Air About A
Brendon McCullum Clears The Air About A 'Positive' Drug Test During IPL 2016
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum Showcase Impeccable Dancing Skills
IPL 2018: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Brendon McCullum Showcase Impeccable Dancing Skills
Watch: Mohammad Sami
Watch: Mohammad Sami's Lethal Bouncer Takes PSL Match Into Historic Super Over
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
Virat Kohli On Cusp Of Yet Another Historic T20I Landmark
IPL Player Auction 2018: McCullum On Joining Forces With Kohli, De Villiers At Bangalore
IPL Player Auction 2018: McCullum On Joining Forces With Kohli, De Villiers At Bangalore
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 112
3 Australia 106
4 New Zealand 102
5 England 97
Last updated on: 20 June 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.