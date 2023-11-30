Cricket can sometimes present pretty awkward moments. Some of them can be funny while others can be dangerous. But a video has gone viral on social media which can safely be termed as a mixture of both. In the video, a bowler, training in the nets, takes on the bind-fold challenge. He is a spinners and goes about his job with the blind-fold on pretty confidently. While the start of his run-up is prefect, the end is not. It could have very well led to serious injury.

In the middle of his run-up, the bowler loses direction and goes on to crash into a tree, quite some distance away from the crease. He crashes hard and in the background some people can be heard laughing. he escaped serious injury and removed the blindfold himself.

Talking about cricket, the India vs Australia T20I series is on. While India won the first two T20Is, Australia struck back and won the third T20I.

Former Indian fielding coach R Sridhar heaped praise on Glenn Maxwell's match-winning 104-run knock from 48 balls and said that the Aussie batting-allrounder was the 'top performer' against the 'Men in Blue' in the third T20I match at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Tuesday.

After coming on the crease in the 5.4 overs of the second inning, the 35-year-old all-rounder smashed eight fours and sixes. He was the only standout batter for the Aussie squad in the run chase. Maxwell scored 104 runs with a strike rate of 216.67.

Sridhar lauded Maxwell and said the all-rounder believed in himself that he could pull off something big all the time when he goes to bat.

"You could expect this kind of innings only from someone like Maxwell. Obviously, there were a couple of other good performances like Ruturaj's innings and Jason Behrendorff's 1/12 in 4 overs, but Maxwell was definitely the top performer of the day. He's got that belief that he'll pull off something like this all the time when he goes into bat, and the kind of power he generates through his bat swing is quite amazing," Sridhar said in a conversation on JioCinema.

The former Indian fielding coach explained how Maxwell got a new shot in his stock where he comes outside the line of the ball and smashes it over the leg side.

"Each time I look at his technique, it never ceases to amaze me. Because the way that bottom hand comes down and the speed he generates is magnificent. Also, he's got a new shot in his repertoire where he goes well outside the line of the ball and hits it over the leg side, especially behind square," he added.

With ANI inputs