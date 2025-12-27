AUS vs ENG 4th Ashes Test Day 2 Live Score: Australia are aiming to build on the lead against England on Day 2 of the 4th Ashes Test in Melbourne on Saturday. On Day 1, England bowled Australia out for just 152 in the first innings, led by Josh Tongue's figures of 5 for 45 and Gus Atkinson's 2 for 28. However, England's batters fared even worse, collapsing for 110 in response as Australia's Michael Neser claimed 4 for 46 and Scott Boland took 3 for 30, forcing England's bowlers back out to the middle once again on the same day. (LIVE SCOREACRD)