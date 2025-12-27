Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's return to the Vijay Hazare Trophy has added a fresh layer of spice to the domestic white-ball competition. Though the Vijay Hazare Trophy doesn't match the glitz and glamour of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the tournament is considered the cornerstone of India's domestic white-ball calendar every year. The presence of the veteran duo, however, has seen fans' interest peak in the structure of the tournament and the way it functions. While both Kohli and Rohit remain BCCI-contracted players, their earnings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy don't come close to the crores they earn in the IPL. As of the 2025-26 season, player earnings in this tournament are strictly regulated through a tiered system based on professional experience.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: The 2025-26 Salary Structure

Unlike the IPL, where a player's value is determined by an auction, Vijay Hazare salaries are fixed. The primary metric is the number of List A matches (domestic one-day games) a player has featured in. This is where the likes of Kohli and Rohit - two of the veterans of the game - beat most of the players they are playing with.

Match Fee Earnings per Game:

Senior Category (Over 40 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 60,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 30,000 per match

Mid-Level Category (21 to 40 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 50,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 25,000 per match

Junior Category (0 to 20 List A matches)

Playing XI: Rs 40,000 per match

Reserves: Rs 20,000 per match

In the current season, icons like Kohli (representing Delhi) and Rohit (representing Mumbai) earn exactly the same as any other domestic veteran. Because both have surpassed the 40-match threshold, they receive Rs 60,000 per game. In comparison, the BCCI gives the duo a salary of Rs 6 lakh per ODI.

But, this isn't all. Earnings in the Vijay Hazare Trophy aren't limited to the appearance fee alone. Players can supplement their income through:

Daily Allowances: For travel, food, and accommodation during the tournament.

Performance Bonuses: Man of the Match awards usually carry a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Prize Money: Teams that reach the knockout stages and the final share in a substantial prize pool, often distributed among the players and support staff.

While the match fee is fixed for both Rohit and Kohli at Rs 60,000 per game, their performances can see them earn a little more in the tournament.