Former England captain criticized the Melbourne Cricket Ground pitch after a dramatic collapse of wickets during the fourth Ashes Test against Australia. A total of 20 wickets fell on Day 1 as Australia were bundled out for 152 after England opted to bowl first. However, the visitors also struggled, getting bowled out for just 110, handing Australia a 42-run lead. On Day 2, the carnage continued as England quickly wrapped up Australia's second innings for 132, setting themselves a target of 175 runs to win.

It was the first time in 74 years that 20 wickets had fallen on Day 1 of a Test match down under.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Vaughan wrote, "This pitch is a joke .. This is selling the game short .. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans .. 26 wickets in 98 overs !!!!! #Ashes."

This pitch is a joke .. This is selling the game short .. The players / Broadcasters and more importantly the fans .. 26 wickets in 98 overs !!!!! #Ashes .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 27, 2025

Talking about the match, England raced to within 98 runs of winning a chaotic fourth Ashes Test Saturday for the loss of Ben Duckett and Brydon Carse as they aggressively chased 175 to clinch a seesawing contest.

At tea on day two, they were 77-2 off just 12 overs with Zak Crawley on 22 and Jacob Bethell nine, as they inched closer to restoring some battered pride after crashing in the first three Tests.

The pumped-up tourists dismissed Australia for 132 soon after lunch in front of another bumper crowd at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, following the 20 wickets that tumbled on day one.

Travis Head top-scored with 46 while Carse took 4-34.

England have not won a Test in Australia since January 2011, losing 16 and drawing two since, and openers Crawley and Duckett had a clear objective to snap the streak -- play ultra-aggressive "Bazball" style.