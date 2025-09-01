A video of star India player Rohit Sharma from Mumbai airport is going viral on social media. In the clip, Rohit could be seen walking with his trolley bag. He gets followed by the paparazzi while walking towards his car. "Who are you, brothers?" asked Rohit. "Sir, paparazzi," was the reply he got. Getting engaged in a fun chat, Rohit further said, "Tum log bohot bade log ho bhai, tumlog ko koi haath nahi laga sakta (You guys are big personalities, nobody could touch you)."

Captain Rohit Sharma back in Mumbai after clear fitness test at NCA. pic.twitter.com/1TxQPiAEUT — (@rushiii_12) August 31, 2025

Rohit is at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for pre-season fitness assessment. The process was expected to take place by Sunday. It will be interesting to see how Rohit, who has retired from T20Is and Tests, approaches the new season.

The 38-year-old is likely to tour Down Under in October for an ODI series (19, 23, 25), but it remains to be seen whether Rohit will turn out for India A in three one-day matches against Australia A on September 30, October 3 and 5 at Kanpur.

Notably, Rohit has already retired from T20Is and Tests. After India's T20 World Cup triumph in June last year, he decided to bring down the curtains on his career in the shortest format at international level.

This year in May, Rohit decided to retire from Test cricket, following a poor outing in the 2024-25 Australia Test series. He quit the format right before India's announcement for the England Test series. As Rohit left, India named Shubman Gill as the new captain in the format.

With no Rohit and Virat Kohli during the England tour, Gill-led India to a sensational 2-2 draw. He led by example, becoming the top-run getter in the series.

India now gear up for the upcoming Asia Cup that is set to be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28. While Suryakumar Yadav will be leading the side in the continental event that will be played in T20 format, Gill has been named the vice-captain of India.

(With PTI Inputs)