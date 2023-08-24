The legend of Sachin Tendulkar goes beyond the cricket field. His on-field achievements have placed him among the greatest cricketers ever. Though he retired 10 years back in 2013, there has not been a single batter who has come close to surpassing his record of most runs in ODIs (18426) and Tests (15921). He also has the record of most international centuries in world cricket. He is also a popular figure world-wide. Not many would know by Tendulkar is also a honourary group captain with the Indian Air Force.

Recently, he called on Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi. The photos of Tendulkar in IAF attire has gone viral.

Blues Forever - with the Indian Cricket Team and with the Indian Air Force.



Honourary Group Captain Sachin Tendulkar recently called on the CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari in New Delhi.@sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/QWPeqsTGWa — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) August 24, 2023



Sachin Tendulkar is unarguably one of the greatest batters ever to play the gentlemen's game. Making his debut in 1989, the former India batter went on to smash numerous records and scripted a new chapter in the history of cricket. Sachin, who had a 24-year-long international career, is still the highest run-scorer in the ODIs and Tests. Recently, former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar lavished praise on Sachin stating that the legendary batter had an "extraordinary" talent as he faced a variety of bowlers from all over the world.

In his lengthy cricketing journey, the 'Master Blaster' faced many great bowlers like Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Akhtar and many more. The India legend still went on to register great knocks.

"The reason I call Sachin the greatest of all time is because he had to first face Warne, McGrath, Wasim Akram, West Indies and South Africa pace batteries. Then after 10 years he had to face fastest bowlers like Brett Lee, me, Dale Steyn and the other guys. I just thought this guy is crazy, this is not normal, nothing less than extraordinary," Akhtar told RevSportz.