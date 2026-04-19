A bizarre incident took place during the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 season. Quetta Gladiators announced Sri Lanka batter Dinesh Chandimal as a direct replacement for New Zealand all-rounder Bevon Jacobs in the middle of the tournament, with the latter set to join his national side. Incredibly, however, both Chandimal and Jacobs played together in Quetta Gladiators' game against Lahore Qalandars on Friday. The franchise later attempted to clarify how the confusing incident took place, despite an official announcement having already been made.

After the match, Nabeel Hashmi, the General Manager of Quetta Gladiators, tried to reason why Chandimal and Jacobs played together.

Hashmi responded to a fan's question on social media, stating that English pacer Tom Curran suffered an untimely illness, forcing Chandimal and Jacobs to both play.

"Tom Curran was unwell and had to stay back in hotel. Chandimal came in for Tom in this particular match," Hashmi wrote on X.

Tom Curran was unwell and had to stay back in hotel.

Chandimal came in for Tom in this particular match. https://t.co/PbvmQZBuI4 — Nabeel Hashmi (@iNabeelHashmi) April 17, 2026

The explanation was met by criticism from several other fans on social media, with some questioning the legality of such a manoeuvre and others trolling the move.

In PSL it is allowed to mark a player ill and make activate a replacements. I think this is not a good way to run a league. There are time when teams carry injured players. In 2023 cricket world cup kane Williamson hand got injured still replacement wasn't made. — Syed Hassnain Shah (@Hassnain246) April 17, 2026

So it means you can have 8 or more OS players in your squad and make one player "injure" and play another, ridiculous rule tbh — odin (@odin_is_here) April 17, 2026

Unwell does not qualify u to play with PSL rules. U already have other players to choose from — YASIR NISAR SYED (@YasirNisarSyed) April 17, 2026

Hahahaha what a joke. — BurgerBacha 2.0 (@CRICKETBACHA) April 17, 2026

What makes the replacement announcement even more intriguing is that Jacobs' international duties with New Zealand are still more than a week away, beginning from April 27.

Quetta Gladiators went on to win their game against Lahore Qalandars quite comfortably, in what was a rematch of the PSL 2025 final. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat, but were skittled out for just 134 in 19.5 overs. Spinner Usman Tariq, who was in the headlines during the T20 World Cup 2026 for his controversial bowling action, picked up three wickets.

In response, South African batter Rilee Rossouw slammed an unbeaten 60, anchoring Quetta Gladiators to victory with 3.4 overs to spare. Chandimal and Bevon Jacobs both batted, with the latter at the crease as his side won the game.

Featured Video Of The Day

Tushar Deshpande's Brilliant Final Act Ensures Thrilling Win For RR Over Gujarat Titans