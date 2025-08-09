After a mind-blowing performance in the recently-concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against India, England veteran batter Joe Root will aim to reach greater heights in the upcoming Ashes against Australia. The five-match contest, which ended in a 2-2 draw, was truly a memorable one for Root as he scored 537 runs in nine innings and emerged as the second-highest run-scorer. He scored three centuries and also toppled the great Ricky Ponting to become the second highest run-scorer in Test cricket with 13,543 runs.

Ahead of the upcoming Ashes, which are going to kick-start from November 21 in Perth, former Australia opener David Warner took a dig at Root, stating that the veteran is yet to score a ton Down Under.

"The way that he brings down his bat playing on Australian wickets, it can bring him undone, and I've seen it in the past. I think he will have nightmares before he gets over there about Josh Hazlewood. A bit like me and Broady," Warner said on the sidelines of the Hundred.

"Joe is a hell of a cricket player, look at the runs he has scored, the second leading run-scorer in the world. But I'm sure he'd like to score a hundred in Australia. It's one that has eluded him. I think that will be on his mind, so we will have to wait and see," he added.

Warner's comment did not go well with former England all-rounder Moeen Ali as he called him a "clown" for trying to get under Root's skin.

"He's just being Warner. He's a bit of a clown, to be honest with you. He's obviously trying to get into Rooty's head-which he won't. He's not up for the whole banter thing. It's just Warner, isn't it?" Moeen said on the Beard Before Wicket podcast.

"Rooty's scored so many runs now, he's been through the whole thing, and it won't affect him. India tried it, and it just didn't work-clearly didn't-because he scored loads of runs. But yeah, there are some players you can do that to, and others you can't," he added.