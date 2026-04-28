The Asian Games could shift to odd-numbered years after the 2026 edition, effectively moving to the year before the Olympics to serve as a key qualifying event across more sports, according to reports. The Executive Board meeting of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) discussed the subject on April 21 in the Chinese city of Sanya, the venue of the ongoing Asian Beach Games. The move is aimed at aligning the continental showpiece more closely with the Olympic cycle, given that the Olympic Games are held in even-numbered years. Currently, the Asian Games are held two years before the Olympics.

The upcoming Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, scheduled from September 19 to October 4, 2026, will go ahead as planned. Any calendar change, if approved, is likely to be implemented from the next edition, slated for Doha, Qatar in 2030, which could be shifted to 2031.

Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh is to hold the 2034 edition while India has submitted an Expression of Interest to host the 2038 edition.

"The Olympic Council of Asia addressed the possible calendar modification this week during a gathering in Sanya, seeking to align the continent's flagship event with guidance from the International Olympic Committee, while simultaneously bringing order to an increasingly congested competitive landscape where overcrowding threatens to dilute audiences, sponsorship value, and, at times, athletic performance itself," said a report in the insidethegames.biz.

"Should the idea be approved, the transition would begin with the Doha 2030 Asian Games, which would be deferred to 2031," said the specialist Games website.

"If held in odd years instead of pairs as to fall just one away from the Summer Olympics, the Asian Games would serve as a direct qualification platform or a venue for elite preparation, allowing pros to gauge their form just before the marquee event." If the Asian Games are held a year before the Olympics, the continental multi-sport spectacle could serve as the qualifying event for many sports, which in turn would attract top athletes. Most of the sports start Olympic qualifying events around a year before the Games.

Currently, the event serves as a qualifier in only a limited number of disciplines, including hockey and weightlifting, despite featuring over 40 sports.

But, the OCA may have to consider the case of athletics, a blue-riband discipline of any Games. The World Athletics Championships are held in odd-numbered years, twice between two Olympics. The second one serves as the qualifying event for the Olympics.

If the Asian Games are held in odd years, the top track and field athletes, who would want to focus on the more prestigious World Championships may opt out.

The other continental Games such as the Pan American Games, the European Games, and the African Games are staged in the year prior to the Olympics.

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