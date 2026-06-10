England vs India Live Streaming ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up: India take on hosts England in a Women's T20 World Cup warm-up fixture at the Sophia Gardens Cricket Ground in Cardiff, Wales, on Wednesday. The two sides recently met in a three-match T20I series, which England won after recovering from a 1-0 deficit. This will be the final preparatory game for both teams ahead of the Women's T20 World Cup, which gets underway on Friday. India defeated the West Indies in their first warm-up game, while England lost to six-time champions Australia.

England will kick off their campaign on the opening day against Sri Lanka in Birmingham, while India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday at the same venue.

When will the England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match be played?

The England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be played on Wednesday, June 10.

Where will the England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match be played?

The England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be played at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff, Wales, United Kingdom.

What time will the England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match start?

The England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will start at 2:30 PM IST. Toss is expected to take place 30 mins before.

Which TV channels will telecast the England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match?

The England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match?

The England vs India, ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm-Up match will be streamed live on JioHotstar app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)

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