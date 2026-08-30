Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq has been ruled out of the remainder of the ongoing second Test match against England at the Lord's after picking up a grade-1 tear in his left calf. The left-handed batter remained off the field after tea on Day 1 of the ongoing Test match between England and Pakistan and subsequently went off the field. He did not bat in the first innings for Pakistan as the visitors were folded for just 110 in reply to England's 290.

As per Cricbuzz, Imam was seen practicing some shots before the start of play on Day 4 and "might still come out to bat if Pakistan desperately need him late in the game."

The Southpaw picked up the blow while batting in the first innings of the first Test at Headingley. He called for medical assistance during his 42-run outing in the first innings and had his left calf strapped.

Imam's potential unavailability will be a blow for Pakistan, who are already staring at a big defeat. Pakistan will be a player down, as replacements for only concussion issues are allowed.

Pakistan are hoping for a "miracle" at Lord's as England ended the rain-marred Day 3 at 177/7 with Dan Lawrence unbeaten on 50 and the hosts having a 357-run lead.

Meanwhile, Pakistan fast bowler Ali is hopeful of a miracle to turn the thing around. "Miracles do happen in cricket. We can only hope at this time and try and encourage the batting group," he said after Day 3.

"It'll be a difficult task but not impossible. Until the last ball is bowled in cricket, you can't make predictions. The Test still has a way to run. 350-400 has been chased in the past, too. It's all about mindset and belief. Conditions are tough, but we'll have to face that challenge and find a way out to get runs," Ali added.

(With IANS Inputs)

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