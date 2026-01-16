Since its inception in 2011-12, Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) has transformed the way T20 cricket is played across the globe. From the use of 'Zing Bails' to the 'Power Surge,' the BBL has been a hub of innovation over the years, successfully coupling cricket with entertainment. Speaking of innovations, the BBL is set to introduce the 'Designated Batter' starting in the 2026-27 season. For context, teams will be allowed to name a 'Designated Batter' from their final matchday squad at the toss.

This player will be allowed to play as a specialist batter but will not be able to field. In addition, a 'Designated Fielder' rule will also come into effect as an extension of the 'Designated Batter' rule, starting the season following BBL|15.

The specialist batter will be replaced by a designated fielder for the alternate innings, and vice versa. This means the fielder will not be allowed to bat or bowl and can only field or keep wickets.

How is it different from the IPL's Impact Player?

The 'Impact Player' rule allows teams to utilize 12 players during a match. While eleven players per side has been the standard for the sport, an additional player is now able to leave his mark on the field as an 'Impact Player.'

The rule allows each franchise to bring an 'Impact Player' into the game, whether during the bowling or batting innings. While submitting team sheets, captains name five substitute players, one of whom can be called upon later.

Unlike the BBL's proposed specialist roles, an 'Impact Player' can do everything-bat, bowl, or field-from the moment he enters the pitch. However, the Impact Player can only be an Indian player unless the franchise has fewer than four overseas players in the starting XI.

Interestingly, a similar concept was first introduced in the BBL as the 'X-Factor' player, but it was later scrapped because teams were rarely utilizing it.