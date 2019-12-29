 
Watch: Umpire's Funny Gesture On Rashid Khan's LBW Appeal Leaves Everyone In Splits

Updated: 29 December 2019 19:25 IST

On-field umpire Greg Davidson spoiled Rashid Khan's celebration as he changed his decision midway in a BBL match.

Watch: Umpire
Greg Davidson was involved in a funny incident during a Big Bash League game on Sunday. © Twitter

Adelaide Strikers defeated Melbourne Renegades by 18 runs in a Big Bash League game in Melbourne on Sunday. In the match, a hilarious incident took place in the 17th over of the Renegades' run chase. Rashid Khan bowled a googly that hit Beau Webster on the pads and the Strikers appealed for an LBW. The on-field umpire Greg Davidson started to raise his finger but changed his mind midway and started scratching his nose. Rashid Khan started to celebrate the wicket along with his teammates but Davidson soon confirmed that the batsman is not out.

Big Bash League's official Twitter handle posted a video of the incident. "Greg Davidson with a bit of an itchy schnoz at Marvel Stadium #nosegate #BBL09," the caption of the video read.

Rashid's teammate Cameron White told the commentators that the right decision was made eventually. 

"Good decision if he changed it. That's all we want, the right outcome," Cameron White said.

In the match, the visitors won the toss and opted to bat at the Marvel stadium.

Opening batsman Philip Salt and skipper Alex Carey were the stars with the bat for Adelaide Strikers as they posted a competitive total of 155 for six in their quota of 20 overs.

For Melbourne Renegades, Kane Richardson picked up four wickets while Cameron Boyce finished with figures of two for 18.

In the chase, the Renegades lost their first wicket in the fourth over. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh put on a 50-run stand for the second wicket but Rashid Khan cleaned up Marsh for 16.

With the ball, apart from Rashid Khan, Wes Agar and Cameron Valente also picked up a couple of wickets to help the Strikers keep their unbeaten run in the tournament intact.

