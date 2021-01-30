Josh Inglis produced a batting masterclass during Perth Scorchers' ongoing Big Bash League playoff match against Sydney Sixers, slamming an unbeaten knock of 69 runs off 41 balls. The Scorchers set a target of 168 runs, with Inglis playing an "outrageous shot" in the 17th over. Facing a delivery from Ben Dwarshuis, the wicketkeeper-batsman invented a shot, which fans have never seen before. Attempting to ramp a wider delivery, Inglis at the last moment used the back of his bat to flick it for a breathtaking boundary past the opposition wicketkeeper.

Here is the video of the shot:

The commentators were taken aback by the unbelievable shot, and screamed on-air, "OH NO! That is the most outrageous shot of Big Bash 10!"

Dwarshuis didn't really have much of a reply to the shot and walked back grinning to bowl his next delivery. In total, Dwarshuis took two wickets in four overs, and conceded 40 overs.

Meanwhile, Inglis' knock consisted of five fours and two sixes. Colin Munro and Ashton Turner also contributed with noteworthy knocks for Perth, adding 30 and 33 runs, respectively.

Fans on Twitter praised Inglis for the shot, with one stating, "We're calling it the backward on drive, everyone. It's final."

Meanwhile, another fan had a hilarious take on it, tweeting, "Don't give Steve Smith any ideas".

A victory for either outfit will send them to the BBL final, meanwhile the losing team will have to play the Challenger, to qualify for the final.

Perth Scorchers finished the league stage in second position, with eight wins from 14 games. Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers claimed top spot with nine victories from 14 matches.