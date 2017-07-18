 
Bharat Arun Named Bowling Coach of Team India

Updated: 18 July 2017 18:14 IST

R. Sridhar was named fielding coach of the Indian cricket team.

Bharat Arun was Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri's first choice from the beginning. © AFP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday named Bharat Arun the bowling coach for the Indian cricket team, while R. Sridhar was retained as the fielding coach. Sanjay Bangar was named the assistant coach. Arun was Team India Head Coach Ravi Shastri's first choice from the beginning , while the names of Zaheer Khan and Rahul Dravid, earlier named bowling coach and batting consultant, had come up when Shastri was named for the top post.

The  decision to name Arun for the post came after the BCCI's newly-formed committee, which included acting president CK Khanna and acting secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, along with former India player Diana Edulji, who is a member of the Committee of Administrators (CoA), and board CEO Rahul Johri, had a meting with Shastri in Mumbai on Tuesday.

"I was very clear in my mind what my core team would be and you have just heard that," Shastri said after Chaudhary announced the appointment in a press conference.

His appointment marks a complete u-turn for the BCCI, which had named Zaheer as bowling coach initially before clarifying that it was for specific overseas tours. There is also no clarity on Dravid's position as batting consultant either.

"All depends on their availability, it depends on individuals, the number of days they want to give but their inputs will be invaluable and they are most welcome," was Shastri's cryptic response on queries regarding Zaheer and Dravid.

Shastri, who was in London when his appointment was announced, thanked the Cricket Advisory Committee --comprising Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman --for picking him for the high-profile job.

"I would like to thank the CAC because it is a privilege and honour to be India's coach. And I would like to thank the CAC for considering me worthy enough for the job," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Topics : India Ravi Shastri Cricket
Highlights
  • Bharat Arun was named bowling coach
  • R Sridhar was appointed the fielding coach
  • Sanjay Bangar was named the assistant coach
