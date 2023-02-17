Story ProgressBack to home
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Live Score: Jackson Slams Fifty, Saurashtra In Control Against Bengal
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2 Live: At close on Day 1, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs.
Ranji Trophy final live: Saurashtra are in a comfortable position against Bengal.© Twitter
Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2, Live Updates: Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson scored half centuries as Saurashtra dominate proceedings against Bengal. Desai departed right after completing his half-century. At close on day one, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs. In-form opener Harvik Desai (38), who has more than 600 runs this season, was at the crease with night watchman Sakariya (2).O n Day 1, Bengal's dream of winning a Ranji Trophy after more than three decades suffered a setback as left-arm Saurashtra pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team's top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the Ranji Trophy final match between Bengal and Saurashtra straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata
Final, Ranji Trophy, 2022/23, Feb 16, 2023
Play In Progress
BEN
174/10 (54.1)
SAU
225/5 (63.3)
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Saurashtra won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 3.54
Batsman
Arpit Vasavada
49* (96)
Chirag Jani
12 (17)
Bowler
Mukesh Kumar
50/2 (18.3)
Akash Deep
62/1 (21)
Featured Video Of The Day
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the latest updates on IPL Auction 2023 and check out IPL 2023 and Live Cricket Score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
BEN vs SAU, Ranji Trophy Final Live Score
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards covers.
No run, played towards mid on.
Four! Played towards covers.
No run.
1 run, played towards point.
No run.
No run, played towards mid wicket.
No run, played towards covers.
1 run, played towards point.