Bengal vs Saurashtra, Ranji Trophy Final Day 2, Live Updates: Harvik Desai and Sheldon Jackson scored half centuries as Saurashtra dominate proceedings against Bengal. Desai departed right after completing his half-century. At close on day one, Saurashtra were 81 for 2, trailing Bengal by 93 runs. In-form opener Harvik Desai (38), who has more than 600 runs this season, was at the crease with night watchman Sakariya (2).O n Day 1, Bengal's dream of winning a Ranji Trophy after more than three decades suffered a setback as left-arm Saurashtra pace duo of Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya rattled the home team's top-order to bundle them out for a paltry 174. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Ranji Trophy final match between Bengal and Saurashtra straight from the Eden Gardens in Kolkata

