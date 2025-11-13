Ben Stokes made a sensational comeback to competitive cricket, claiming six wickets on the first day of England's Ashes warm-up match against England Lions in Perth on Thursday. The star all-rounder, who hadn't played since July due to a shoulder injury, bowled 16 overs across three spells and finished with impressive figures of 6-52. His return is a significant boost for England as they prepare for the Ashes series. The Ashes series between Australia and England for the 2025-26 season is scheduled to begin on November 21, with the first Test to be played at Optus Stadium in Perth.

He dismissed Lions captain Tom Haines with the fifth ball he bowled. He also removed Jacob Bethell (2), Will Jacks (84), Jordan Cox (53), Tom Lawes (0) and Rehan Ahmed (16).

This Ashes will be a crucial Test for England, fuelled by their aggressive 'Bazball' brand of cricket.

During England's harrowing run, they are yet to win a Test, let alone an Ashes series in Australia, since their famous triumph in 2010/11. England last won the prized urn in 2015 on their home soil.

Coming to the match, batting first, the England Lions posted a competitive total of 382 all out in 79.3 overs. Will Jacks led the charge with a top score of 84 off 85 balls, ably supported by Ben McKinney's 67 and Jordan Cox's 53.

Rehan Ahmed and Thomas Rew also contributed valuable knocks of 16 and 55, respectively, helping the Lions put up a solid total.

Meanwhile, Mark Wood is set to undergo precautionary scans after suffering hamstring stiffness during England's warm-up game against the England Lions ahead of the Ashes, as per the ICC website.

However, according to the statement released by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Wood is expected to bowl in two days' time, though he is unlikely to take the field for the remainder of the warm-up action.